Talking Friars Ep. 163: Padres Win Braves Series Despite Bullpen Woes

Ben Fadden gives his thoughts on the San Diego Padres series win in Atlanta over the Braves. There were bullpen struggles, an offense explosion against good pitching, an extra inning win and the Padres debut of eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano!

NEW POD OUT: Padres Win Braves Series Despite Bullpen Woes



-Kim saves the day twice

-Manaea K's everybody but loses

-Christenson pays for leaving in Wilson Saturday

-Crismatt? More like Clutchmatt



