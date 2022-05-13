Talking Friars Ep. 162: Padres vs. Braves Apple TV+ Review

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on how the Apple TV+ crew broadcasted the San Diego Padres versus Atlanta Braves game on Friday night. I tell you what I thought went well and what could be changed going forward. Drop a comment with your thoughts on the broadcast!

NEW POD OUT: Padres vs. Braves Apple TV+ Review



-The good

-The bad

-What could be improved



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/ufpDNZeA3Q pic.twitter.com/oUkzNwIq8B — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 14, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!