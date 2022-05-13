 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres face defending champion Braves

The Padres head into Atlanta for a three-game set.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
2021 World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves v. Houston Astros Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

San Diego Padres (19-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-17), May 13-15, 2022

Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: Apple TV+ (Fri.), Bally Sports San Diego (Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Braves SB Nation Site: Battery Power

The Padres head back out on the road to face the defending champion Braves.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:20 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Max Fried

Saturday, 1:05 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Charlie Morton

Sunday, 8:35 a.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Kyle Wright

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

  1. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  2. Jurickson Profar, LF
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Luke Voit, DH
  7. Austin Nola, C
  8. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  9. Trent Grisham, CF

Atlanta Braves

  1. Ronald Acuna, RF
  2. Matt Olson, 1B
  3. Travis d’Arnaud, C
  4. Austin Riley, 3B
  5. Marcell Ozuna, LF
  6. Ozzie Albies, 2B
  7. Adam Duvall, CF
  8. Orlando Arcia, DH
  9. Dansby Swanson, SS

