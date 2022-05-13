Series preview: Padres face defending champion Braves

San Diego Padres (19-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-17), May 13-15, 2022
Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA
TV: Apple TV+ (Fri.), Bally Sports San Diego (Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Braves SB Nation Site: Battery Power
The Padres head back out on the road to face the defending champion Braves.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 4:20 p.m. PST
Yu Darvish vs. Max Fried
Saturday, 1:05 p.m. PST
Sean Manaea vs. Charlie Morton
Sunday, 8:35 a.m. PST
Joe Musgrove vs. Kyle Wright
Projected Lineups
San Diego Padres
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Wil Myers, RF
- Luke Voit, DH
- Austin Nola, C
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Trent Grisham, CF
Atlanta Braves
- Ronald Acuna, RF
- Matt Olson, 1B
- Travis d’Arnaud, C
- Austin Riley, 3B
- Marcell Ozuna, LF
- Ozzie Albies, 2B
- Adam Duvall, CF
- Orlando Arcia, DH
- Dansby Swanson, SS
Loading comments...