Series preview: Padres face defending champion Braves

Location: Truist Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: Apple TV+ (Fri.), Bally Sports San Diego (Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres head back out on the road to face the defending champion Braves.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:20 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Max Fried

Saturday, 1:05 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Charlie Morton

Sunday, 8:35 a.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Kyle Wright

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Jurickson Profar, LF Manny Machado, 3B Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Myers, RF Luke Voit, DH Austin Nola, C Ha-Seong Kim, SS Trent Grisham, CF

Atlanta Braves