Good Morning San Diego - May 13, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Robinson Canó is likely headed to the San Diego Padres — here’s how they could use him (The Athletic)
Robinson Canó, Padres nearing agreement on contract days after Mets release, per report (CBS Sports)
Robinson Cano nearing deal with Padres after Mets release: report (Yahoo! Sports)
Padres nearing deal with Robinson Canó (sources) (MLB.com)
Padres-Braves Sunday Morning on Peacock: Here’s How to Watch (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Harper (small UCL tear) can’t throw, can still DH (MLB.com)
Wait, what?! A baserunning sequence you have to see to believe (MLB.com)
With both pitching and offense clicking, Astros run win streak to 10 (MLB.com)
Back in NY, Kelenic (and his trade) in spotlight (MLB.com)
Gordon’s big day: ‘I feel like I kind of resemble Ohtani’ (MLB.com)
10 reasons why Mets have yet to drop a set in 2022 (MLB.com)
Can’t attend Truist Park? Visit digitally! (MLB.com)
This Ranger has how many siblings?! (MLB.com)
Loading comments...