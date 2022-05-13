 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - May 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, May 13, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Robinson Canó is likely headed to the San Diego Padres — here’s how they could use him (The Athletic)

Robinson Canó, Padres nearing agreement on contract days after Mets release, per report (CBS Sports)

Robinson Cano nearing deal with Padres after Mets release: report (Yahoo! Sports)

Padres nearing deal with Robinson Canó (sources) (MLB.com)

Padres-Braves Sunday Morning on Peacock: Here’s How to Watch (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Harper (small UCL tear) can’t throw, can still DH (MLB.com)

Wait, what?! A baserunning sequence you have to see to believe (MLB.com)

With both pitching and offense clicking, Astros run win streak to 10 (MLB.com)

Back in NY, Kelenic (and his trade) in spotlight (MLB.com)

Gordon’s big day: ‘I feel like I kind of resemble Ohtani’ (MLB.com)

10 reasons why Mets have yet to drop a set in 2022 (MLB.com)

Can’t attend Truist Park? Visit digitally! (MLB.com)

This Ranger has how many siblings?! (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...