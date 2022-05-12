Report: Padres, Robinson Cano close to deal

The San Diego Padres are currently discussing a deal with veteran free agent Robinson Cano, according to ESPN’s Jon Heyman.

Cano, 39, was released earlier this week by the New York Mets. In 12 games this season, Cano batted .195 with one home run and three RBI’s.

Cano has played for the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Mets throughout his career.

This season, Cano split time between second base and designated hitter. The move would give the team some extra depth at both those positions. The team’s current DH, Luke Voit, has been in and out of the lineup this season, struggling with a .184 batting average despite going 3-5 with two RBI’s in Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Cano also adds postseason experience for a team looking to take the extra step in October.

