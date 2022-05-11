Talking Friars Ep. 161: Padres nearly swept by the Cubs

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discussed all that went down in the San Diego Padres three game series at Petco Park against the Chicago Cubs. The offense got shutout in Game 1, Bob Melvin had prostate surgery today, Luke Voit and Wil Myers are back in the lineup earlier than expected, and Nick Martinez may have made the coaching staff’s decision easier regarding the rotation.

