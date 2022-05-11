 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - May 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Abrams optioned; Voit, Myers activated off IL (MLB.com)

Padres add lo-fi twist to dugout celebrations (MLB.com)

Paddack may need to have second Tommy John surgery (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin to have prostate surgery Wednesday, hopes to miss only part of road trip (ESPN.com)

Padres are a product of Melvin’s mix (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: More talk about not hitting; more Gore? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Manny Machado Is Shouldering The Load For The San Diego Padres (FiveThirtyEight)

MLB News

Even Kemp couldn’t believe he caught this ball. Can you? (MLB.com)

Each team’s most surprising development so far (MLB.com)

Text from grandma, call to Hall of Famer bring end to Farmer’s slump (MLB.com)

After being ‘positive and patient,’ Cards option DeJong to Triple-A (MLB.com)

Springer moves up leadoff HR list (MLB.com)

This pitching staff is off to an unreal start (MLB.com)

