Talking Friars Ep. 160: Former Padres Infielder Kurt Bevacqua Talks 2022 Roster, Past Brawls, Angel Hernandez & 1984 World Series HR

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, former San Diego Padres infielder Kurt Bevacqua joined me to discuss the 2022 Padres season so far, the current rules in baseball, bad umpiring he experienced in his career, what it felt like when he gave the Padres their only win in a World Series in 1984, his verbal spat with Tommy Lasorda, the legendary brawl against the Atlanta Braves in August of 1984, his favorite Padre teammate ever, Tony Gwynn memories, and if he thinks Steve Garvey’s number should actually be retired by the Padres!

