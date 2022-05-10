 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - May 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Feeling better, Melvin able to manage opener (MLB.com)

MLB power rankings: Padres powered by Machado, Hosmer with Tatis out (USA Today)

Padres notes: Melvin’s faith; Voit’s return; Musgrove embraces the day (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres are a product of Melvin’s mix (San Diego Union-Tribune)

New grant program pays students in memory of Tony Gwynn (FOX 5 San Diego)

Padres Slugger Alfaro Walks Off Marlins … and His Mom Called the Shot on Mother’s Day (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Nestor, at his nastiest, flirts with no-hitter (MLB.com)

4-man outfield? This team loves it (MLB.com)

Bregman ‘absolutely obsessed’ with his other passion (MLB.com)

Longo on verge of return; Belt scratched (MLB.com)

LA, Big Apple reign in latest Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Scorching Margot, Tellez nab weekly league honors (MLB.com)

Double-A stars headline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

Frazier helps Field of Dreams for special needs become reality (MLB.com)

