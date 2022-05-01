Padres send down Pedro Avila and Luis Campusano as roster shrinks to 26 players

By tomorrow, the San Diego Padres had to get their roster from 28 to 26 players and they’ve officially done just that. The club announced today that Luis Campusano and Pedro Avila are being sent to Triple-A El Paso.

Following today’s game, the #Padres optioned RHP Pedro Avila and C Luis Campusano to Triple-A El Paso.



The current roster is now at 26. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 2, 2022

I wrote on Saturday that Avila was the likeliest to be sent down because he barely pitched at all in the majors this season. Both of his appearances were in blowout games.

Campusano is a much more surprising move because the Padres just brought him up less than a week ago on April 24 so it seemed like they’d give him more than 12 at-bats at the major league level. It also could’ve been a luxury for the Padres to have three catchers on the roster since it allowed them to have one on the bench to replace the starting catcher in case of an injury.

Campusano hit .083 with the big league club, recording one base hit. The 23-year-old’s last game came yesterday in Pittsburgh where he went 0-for-3 with one strikeout. Campusano will now get to have everyday at-bats in El Paso.

There will need to be one more move made before Mike Clevinger gets activated on Tuesday but for now Matt Beaty, Trayce Thompson, C.J. Abrams, and Ray Kerr have survived the roster trim.