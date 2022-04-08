Good Morning San Diego - April 8, 2022

San Diego Padres News
CJ Abrams makes Padres roster, will continue his development in the major leagues (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Hot Chicken, Sushi & Paletas: Petco Park Ups Food Game For 2022 San Diego Padres Season (NBC 7 San Diego)
Milwaukee Brewers acquire catchers Victor Caratini, Alex Jackson in trades with San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins (ESPN.com)
Padres push opening-day payroll to club-record $205 million (San Diego Union-Tribune)
NL West preview: San Diego Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Witt Jr. delivers decisive 1st hit in MLB debut (MLB.com)
What else is new? Ohtani making more history (MLB.com)
Acuña clarifies his comments on Freeman (MLB.com)
Blue Jays acquire Zimmer from Guardians (MLB.com)
Opening Day lineups, pitchers, more (MLB.com)
Seiya calm, collected in Opening Day debut (MLB.com)
Don’t forget about the bats: Cards’ boppers steal Opening Day show (MLB.com)
All 15 Opening Day matchups, ranked (MLB.com)
Source: Hayes agrees to biggest deal in Bucs history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...