Talking Friars Ep. 146: Preller STEALS All-Star Taylor Rogers + Opening Day Pregame Show

On today’s episode of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, I discussed the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:
- A.J. Preller finds his closer hours before rosters had to be submitted
- Why the Padres seem to have won the Minnesota Twins trade right now
- Who are Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker?
- C.J. Abrams is in the bigs!
- Opening Day roster surprises
- Padres vs. Diamondbacks Opening Day pregame show!
