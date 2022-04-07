 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 146: Preller STEALS All-Star Taylor Rogers + Opening Day Pregame Show

Plus, let’s break down the entire Padres roster that was released earlier today!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, I discussed the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:

  • A.J. Preller finds his closer hours before rosters had to be submitted
  • Why the Padres seem to have won the Minnesota Twins trade right now
  • Who are Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker?
  • C.J. Abrams is in the bigs!
  • Opening Day roster surprises
  • Padres vs. Diamondbacks Opening Day pregame show!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...