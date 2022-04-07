 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Padres trade Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan to Twins

The Padres are wheeling and dealing right before the season.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres-Workouts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Preller fit one last trade in before the 2022 campaign kicked off Thursday by sending pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and reserve outfielder Brent Rooker.

Paddack, 26, was a target for the Twins for a while and even tried to trade for him at last summer’s Trade Deadline. Now, the Twins get their wish. Paddack’s place in the rotation seemed up in the air when the team traded for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea earlier in the week.

The primary piece the Padres get in return for Paddack is Taylor Rogers, an All-Star in 2021. Rogers, 31, went 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA last season. He will be a free agent at season’s end.

The other player acquired in the trade, Brent Rooker, has 65 career games under his belt and will likely be used as a backup outfielder in San Diego.

