Padres trade Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan to Twins

A.J. Preller fit one last trade in before the 2022 campaign kicked off Thursday by sending pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and reserve outfielder Brent Rooker.

Twins, Padres in agreement on trade that will send Taylor Rogers to San Diego and Chris Paddack and a reliever to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic. Details being finalized. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2022

Paddack, 26, was a target for the Twins for a while and even tried to trade for him at last summer’s Trade Deadline. Now, the Twins get their wish. Paddack’s place in the rotation seemed up in the air when the team traded for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea earlier in the week.

The primary piece the Padres get in return for Paddack is Taylor Rogers, an All-Star in 2021. Rogers, 31, went 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA last season. He will be a free agent at season’s end.

The other player acquired in the trade, Brent Rooker, has 65 career games under his belt and will likely be used as a backup outfielder in San Diego.