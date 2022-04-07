 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres kick off season vs. DBacks

The Padres’ 2022 season kicks off in Arizona.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, April 7-10, 2022

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit

The Padres head to the desert to face the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2022.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Madison Bumgarner

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Merrill Kelly

Saturday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Zach Davies

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Caleb Smith

Projected Lineups

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  4. Luke Voit, DH
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Austin Nola, C
  7. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  8. Jurickson Profar, LF
  9. Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Diamondbacks

  1. Daulton Varsho, CF
  2. Ketel Marte, 2B
  3. David Peralta, LF
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Pavin Smith, RF
  6. Carson Kelly, C
  7. Seth Beer, DH
  8. Drew Ellis, 3B
  9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

