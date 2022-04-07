Series preview: Padres kick off season vs. DBacks

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, April 7-10, 2022
Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit
The Padres head to the desert to face the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2022.
Here’s a look at what we can expect:
Projected Starters
Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Yu Darvish vs. Madison Bumgarner
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Sean Manaea vs. Merrill Kelly
Saturday, 5:10 p.m. PST
Joe Musgrove vs. Zach Davies
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Caleb Smith
Projected Lineups
Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Luke Voit, DH
- Wil Myers, RF
- Austin Nola, C
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
Diamondbacks
- Daulton Varsho, CF
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- David Peralta, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Pavin Smith, RF
- Carson Kelly, C
- Seth Beer, DH
- Drew Ellis, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
Loading comments...