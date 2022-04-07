Series preview: Padres kick off season vs. DBacks

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit

The Padres head to the desert to face the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2022.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Madison Bumgarner

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Merrill Kelly

Saturday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Zach Davies

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Caleb Smith

Projected Lineups

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Wil Myers, RF Austin Nola, C Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Diamondbacks