 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - April 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

Twins ‘working to acquire’ SD right-hander (report) (MLB.com)

Padres trade catcher Victor Caratini to Milwaukee Brewers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

New food, drink offerings available at Petco Park for 2022 San Diego Padres season (10News.com)

San Diego Padres among top five teams with most expensive tickets in 2022 season (10News.com)

NL West preview: San Diego Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres giving C.J. Abrams a look in the outfield (Call To The Pen)

Minors: Padres’ Triple-A club in El Paso sets roster, changes to come (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Opening Day lineups, pitchers, more (MLB.com)

These teams are better than you realize (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Brewers acquire Caratini to address C depth (MLB.com)

Let’s go! Everything to know for 2022 season (MLB.com)

Best Opening Day performances in MLB history (MLB.com)

The 2022 award winners will be ... (MLB.com)

Peacock exclusive home of Sunday morning games (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...