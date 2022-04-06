I am pleased to introduce a new member of the Gaslamp Ball staff for 2022. Leo Luna will be writing about the Padres here this season.

Luna comes over from a rich Bay Area sports background. Leo will continue to cover the 49ers at our SB Nation team site (Niners Nation). He is now pursuing to become a dual-sport media member after achieving NFL credentials the past two seasons.

Located in San Diego, and former high-school football teammate of Padres Joe Musgrove. With a Bay Area background, Leo is looking forward to continuing the beat LA tradition while covering the Padres.

You can follow Leo on Twitter at @LeoLunaSr.

Please give Leo a warm welcome to Gaslamp Ball in the comments below.