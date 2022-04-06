 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 145: Padres April Schedule + MLB Season Predictions

Opening Day is tomorrow!

By Ben Fadden
MLB: SEP 10 Padres at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Opening Day is tomorrow so I sat down and gave you a preview of the San Diego Padres April schedule. Then, I made my Padres season predictions (the Padres team MVP, breakout and comeback player of the year, rookie of the year, and HR leader), MLB season predictions (division winners, wild card teams, championship series matchups, and World Series matchup), and MLB award predictions (rookie of the year, manager of the year, MVP, Cy Young, and comeback player of the year).

Give me your predictions in the comments below!

