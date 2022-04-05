One Padres prospect named CJ has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso

The San Diego Padres are continuing to make their roster cuts as we are less than 48 hours before Opening Day. CJ Abrams has played his way into deserving a roster spot and time will tell if he actually gets one. Another CJ, CJ Hinojosa, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso earlier today along with Nomar Mazara, Travis Bergen and Taylor Kohlwey.

Kevin Kopps, who was pretty impressive this spring, was sent to Double-A San Antonio, which is where he ended last season.

The #Padres have reassigned INF CJ Hinojosa, LHP Travis Bergen and OFs Taylor Kohlwey and Nomar Mazara to Triple-A El Paso.



Additionally, RHP Kevin Kopps has been reassigned to Double-A San Antonio. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 5, 2022

El Paso has their Opening Day today against Round Rock and Ryan Weathers is on their roster as well. Weathers, who was sent down earlier this month, could be a trade piece or a depth option this year after pitching to a 5.32 ERA in 2022.

Other notable names in El Paso right now are Pedro Avila, Ray Kerr, Webster Rivas, Eguy Rosario, Trayce Thompson and Kyle Tyler.

In case you’re wondering, just because Abrams, Luis Campusano and MacKenzie Gore aren’t on the Triple-A roster right now doesn’t mean they can’t be optioned there tomorrow or before Thursday’s season opener in Arizona.