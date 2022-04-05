Talking Friars Ep. 144: MacKenzie Gore’s Roster Chances, Padres Bold Predictions with XTRA 1360’s Jim Russell

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I was joined by Jim Russell of XTRA 1360 to discuss the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:
- If there’s a chance MacKenzie Gore can actually make the roster
- Who A.J. Preller should acquire to upgrade left field
- Confidence level in Preller being able to trade Eric Hosmer
- What will have to happen for Peter Seidler to end the Preller experiment
- The closer situation not being solved yet
- Padres bold predictions involving Yu Darvish and Luke Voit
- Season Over-Unders
Ep 144: Gore's Roster Chances, #Padres Bold Predictions with XTRA 1360's @JimRussellSD— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 5, 2022
