Talking Friars Ep. 144: MacKenzie Gore’s Roster Chances, Padres Bold Predictions with XTRA 1360’s Jim Russell

Plus, we discussed the chances that Eric Hosmer gets traded...

By Ben Fadden
MLB: SEP 15 Athletics at Royals

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I was joined by Jim Russell of XTRA 1360 to discuss the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:

  • If there’s a chance MacKenzie Gore can actually make the roster
  • Who A.J. Preller should acquire to upgrade left field
  • Confidence level in Preller being able to trade Eric Hosmer
  • What will have to happen for Peter Seidler to end the Preller experiment
  • The closer situation not being solved yet
  • Padres bold predictions involving Yu Darvish and Luke Voit
  • Season Over-Unders

