Talking Friars Ep. 143: Padres Didn’t Back Out on Hosmer Trade, April 4 Spring Training Roundup

Plus info on when the Padres will start Sean Manaea for the first time during the regular season...

By Ben Fadden
new
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On tonight’s episode of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, I discussed Sean Manaea’s first spring training start with the San Diego Padres, when he and Joe Musgrove will pitch first during the regular season, what to make of Ken Rosenthal’s comments today regarding the Eric Hosmer no-trade that went on this past weekend, and Ha-Seong Kim had himself a day at spring training today.

