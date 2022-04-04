Talking Friars Ep. 143: Padres Didn’t Back Out on Hosmer Trade, April 4 Spring Training Roundup

On tonight’s episode of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, I discussed Sean Manaea’s first spring training start with the San Diego Padres, when he and Joe Musgrove will pitch first during the regular season, what to make of Ken Rosenthal’s comments today regarding the Eric Hosmer no-trade that went on this past weekend, and Ha-Seong Kim had himself a day at spring training today.
Ep. 143: #Padres Didn't Back Out on Hosmer Trade, April 4 Spring Training Roundup— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 5, 2022
-Kim mashes
-How Melvin should line up rotation
-Don + Mud have hilarious road trip (video/audio played during the show)
