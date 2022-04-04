 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - April 4, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, April 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Athletics Ship Sean Manaea to Padres (Sports Illustrated)

Padres bolster rotation depth by acquiring Manaea from A’s (MLB.com)

Mets-Padres deal involving Paddack, Hosmer unlikely (sources) (MLB.com)

For the Padres and Eric Hosmer, how much longer can this go on? (The Athletic)

Padres-Mets deal involving Eric Hosmer appears dead (San Diego Union-Tribune)

CJ Abrams’ night shows reasons he is on verge of making Padres roster (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Acquire SP Sean Manaea in Trade With Athletics (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Each team’s player most likely to win an award (MLB.com)

Yankees, Mets swap relievers in rare trade (MLB.com)

Some big names could be traded this season (MLB.com)

Bader agrees to two-year deal with Cards (MLB.com)

Miggy passes on 1B glove to Tork in ‘emotional’ gesture (MLB.com)

Angels DFA Upton, tab young stars for corner OF spots (MLB.com)

13 Spring Training stats that matter (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...