Talking Friars Ep. 142: Instant Thoughts to Padres Trading For Sean Manaea!

More pitching depth for the Padres. What happens next?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

I went live on Sunday following the massive trade made by the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. Sean Manaea is heading to San Diego and A.J. Preller didn’t even have to give up a top ten prospect for the deal to happen! There are many effects of this trade that are discussed in this episode including where the Padres payroll stands after the move, what acquisition could come next, if MacKenzie Gore is expendable or not, and Manaea’s contract situation.

