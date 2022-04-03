Talking Friars Ep. 142: Instant Thoughts to Padres Trading For Sean Manaea!

I went live on Sunday following the massive trade made by the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. Sean Manaea is heading to San Diego and A.J. Preller didn’t even have to give up a top ten prospect for the deal to happen! There are many effects of this trade that are discussed in this episode including where the Padres payroll stands after the move, what acquisition could come next, if MacKenzie Gore is expendable or not, and Manaea’s contract situation.

Ep. 142: Instant Reaction to #Padres TRADING for A's Sean Manaea



-Who SD gave up

-Manaea's contract situation

-Where payroll stands

-Preller's next move is...

Note: Episode recorded before Clevinger knee soreness news



