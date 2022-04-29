Series preview: Padres look to continue winning streak vs. Pirates

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 29 - May 1, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan

Pirates SB Nation Site: Bucs Dugout

After sweeping the Reds, the Padres look to keep their winning streak alive against the Pirates.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Yu Darvish vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Sean Manaea vs. JT Brubaker

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, 1B Matt Beaty, RF Austin Nola, C Jorge Alfaro, DH CJ Abrams, SS

Pirates