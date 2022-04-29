 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres look to continue winning streak vs. Pirates

The Padres’ road trip continues in Pittsburgh.

By Jeremy Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 29 - May 1, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan

Pirates SB Nation Site: Bucs Dugout

After sweeping the Reds, the Padres look to keep their winning streak alive against the Pirates.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Yu Darvish vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Sean Manaea vs. JT Brubaker

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Jurickson Profar, LF
  5. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  6. Matt Beaty, RF
  7. Austin Nola, C
  8. Jorge Alfaro, DH
  9. CJ Abrams, SS

Pirates

  1. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  4. Ben Gamel, LF
  5. Michael Chavis, 1B
  6. Jack Suwinski, RF
  7. Diego Castillo, SS
  8. Josh VanMeter, 2B
  9. Roberto Perez, C

