Series preview: Padres look to continue winning streak vs. Pirates

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 29 - May 1, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan
After sweeping the Reds, the Padres look to keep their winning streak alive against the Pirates.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Yu Darvish vs. Zach Thompson
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Sean Manaea vs. JT Brubaker
Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST
Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch Keller
Projected Lineups
Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Matt Beaty, RF
- Austin Nola, C
- Jorge Alfaro, DH
- CJ Abrams, SS
Pirates
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Jack Suwinski, RF
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Josh VanMeter, 2B
- Roberto Perez, C
