Good Morning San Diego - April 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, April 29, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Offseason In Review: San Diego Padres (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres complete season sweep of Reds (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres vs. Reds - Game Recap - April 28, 2022 (ESPN.com)

Minors: Padres’ Blake Snell throws four shutout innings in first rehab start (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Machado, Hosmer Power Padres in 7-5 Win, Capping 2nd Sweep of Cincinnati in a Week (Times of San Diego)

Ownership commitment already paying dividends for Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Yadi steals second, gets standing ovation (MLB.com)

Don’t sweat the slow starts for these 7 hitters (MLB.com)

Yanks cap ‘full team homestand’ with 2nd straight sweep (MLB.com)

Contreras brothers share emotional pregame moment (MLB.com)

Arenado suspended 2 games for role in scuffle (MLB.com)

Manoah dominates, closes in on Blue Jays history (MLB.com)

Help pick the best baseball movie ever (MLB.com)

Servais gets behind J-Rod after another called K (MLB.com)

Verlander fans 8 to win a Texas pitchers’ duel (MLB.com)

