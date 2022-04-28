Talking Friars Ep. 155: Padres SWEEP the Reds!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discuss all that went on in the San Diego Padres series sweep of the Reds! Friar Faithful, how are we feeling?
NEW POD EPISODE OUT: Padres SWEEP the Reds!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 28, 2022
-SD offense bursts out for 24 runs
-Why Gore can't be sent down
-Confidence level in Hosmer continuing hot start past April
-Grisham's Statcast numbers aren't great
LISTEN: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/iWSvFg8f8H
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.
Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!
Loading comments...