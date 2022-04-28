Talking Friars Ep. 155: Padres SWEEP the Reds!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discuss all that went on in the San Diego Padres series sweep of the Reds! Friar Faithful, how are we feeling?

NEW POD EPISODE OUT: Padres SWEEP the Reds!

-SD offense bursts out for 24 runs

-Why Gore can't be sent down

-Confidence level in Hosmer continuing hot start past April

-Grisham's Statcast numbers aren't great



LISTEN: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/iWSvFg8f8H — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 28, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!