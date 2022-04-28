Padres calling up Trayce Thompson to replace Wil Myers

San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers hasn’t gotten off to the hottest start this season and he’s going to have to wait to get hot, as the Padres announced Thursday that he’s going on the Injured List (right thumb contusion). Trayce Thompson, who joined the team yesterday in Cincinnati but wasn’t activated, is officially being put on the roster.

Because Thompson wasn’t on the 40-man roster before being called up, someone had to be taken off it and that player the Padres chose is Austin Adams.

Myers currently is hitting .218 with 0 home runs and a 61 OPS+ (100 is the league average). He is scheduled to hit the free agent market as the end of the season.

Thompson was the obvious choice to replace Myers on the roster, as he was raking in El Paso. The 31-year-old former big leaguer has hit 9 home runs already in 16 minor league games this season and owns a 1.244 OPS.

If Thompson gets a good amount of playing time, he could help supply more power in a Padres lineup that currently has two players with a batting average north of .250 (Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer).

Thompson is obviously the brother of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson and the Padres play in San Francisco starting May 20 so it could lead to a cool moment where Klay is in attendance to see Trayce play.