Former Padres outfielder Jon Jay retires

Remember Jon Jay? Yes, 2016 Padres outfielder Jon Jay. He announced earlier today on Twitter that he is retiring from baseball.

Jay, 37, played for the Padres for one season, hitting .291 with a .728 OPS in 90 games. He is most known for his days with the St. Louis Cardinals, as he was a part of their 2011 World Series championship team.

After 2018, Jay didn’t play in more than 47 games a season for any major league team. He played in just five games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.

Jay’s best game with the Padres came June 2 at Petco Park against the Seattle Mariners where he logged a five-hit game in a 16-13 loss (yes, 16-13 was the final). This night came one day after he had a four-hit game in a 14-6 win.

Manny Machado became the most recent Padre to have a five-hit game in franchise history on April 14 versus the Atlanta Braves.