 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - April 27, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Ownership commitment already paying dividends for Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hosmer’s 1st HR of season in 8-run burst, Padres beat Reds (San Diego Union-Tribune)

LISTEN: Is There an Easy Fix For the Padres Offensive Woes? (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres on deck: On the road in Cincinnati (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres: Less pop, more success for Machado, Hosmer? (East Village Times)

Can the San Diego Padres turn around last year’s dysfunction and become a contender again? (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Superdad catches foul ball — while feeding baby (MLB.com)

Wish granted! Demeritte obliges after fan’s request for HR (MLB.com)

Adames joins Crew record books with 7-RBI game (MLB.com)

These 6 pitchers have upped their repertoires in ‘22 (MLB.com)

Correa expresses interest in long-term commitment with Twins (MLB.com)

For Rangers mates, hitting is in their jeans (MLB.com)

Jordan Hicks leaves with contusion; X-rays negative (MLB.com)

Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect (MLB.com)

Rosario to miss 8-12 weeks due to eye procedure (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...