Series preview: Padres hope to continue success vs. Reds

The Padres swept the Reds last week in San Diego. Can they do the same in Cincinnati?

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres (10-7) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-13), April 18-20, 2022

Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Padres look to sweep the season series against the Reds in a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Anthony Sanmartin

Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. PST

MacKenzie Gore vs. Vladimir Gutierrez

Thursday, 9:35 a.m. PST

Nick Martinez vs. Tyler Mahle

Projected Lineups

Reds

  1. Kyle Farmer, SS
  2. Tyler Naquin, DH
  3. Tommy Pham, LF
  4. Joey Votto, 1B
  5. Tyler Stephenson, C
  6. Aristides Aquino, RF
  7. Mike Moustakas, 3B
  8. Brandon Drury, 2B
  9. Jake Fraley, CF

Padres

  1. Austin Nola, C
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Jorge Alfaro, DH
  7. Jurickson Profar, LF
  8. CJ Abrams, SS
  9. Jose Azocar, CF

