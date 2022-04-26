Series preview: Padres hope to continue success vs. Reds

Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan

The Padres look to sweep the season series against the Reds in a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Anthony Sanmartin

Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. PST

MacKenzie Gore vs. Vladimir Gutierrez

Thursday, 9:35 a.m. PST

Nick Martinez vs. Tyler Mahle

Projected Lineups

Reds

Kyle Farmer, SS Tyler Naquin, DH Tommy Pham, LF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Aristides Aquino, RF Mike Moustakas, 3B Brandon Drury, 2B Jake Fraley, CF

Padres