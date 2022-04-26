Series preview: Padres hope to continue success vs. Reds

San Diego Padres (10-7) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-13), April 18-20, 2022
Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan
Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter
The Padres look to sweep the season series against the Reds in a three-game set.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. PST
Joe Musgrove vs. Anthony Sanmartin
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. PST
MacKenzie Gore vs. Vladimir Gutierrez
Thursday, 9:35 a.m. PST
Nick Martinez vs. Tyler Mahle
Projected Lineups
Reds
- Kyle Farmer, SS
- Tyler Naquin, DH
- Tommy Pham, LF
- Joey Votto, 1B
- Tyler Stephenson, C
- Aristides Aquino, RF
- Mike Moustakas, 3B
- Brandon Drury, 2B
- Jake Fraley, CF
Padres
- Austin Nola, C
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Wil Myers, RF
- Jorge Alfaro, DH
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- CJ Abrams, SS
- Jose Azocar, CF
Loading comments...