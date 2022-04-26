 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - April 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres pregame: Voit to IL, Campusano recalled ahead of series finale vs. Dodgers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Dodgers blow out Padres to take series (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Manaea and brother reunite on mound during Military Appreciation Sunday (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres Down on the Farm Report for April 24 (East Village Times)

MLB News

Power Rankings: Shakeup in the Top 5 (MLB.com)

Royals unveil City Connect uniform (MLB.com)

Miggy, France & Bellinger earn Player of the Week honors (MLB.com)

Scherzer Q&A: Which stat matters the most? (MLB.com)

Buxton wins it with longest walk-off HR on record (MLB.com)

New-look Ohtani just the spark Angels need (MLB.com)

Houck, Crawford put on restricted list ahead of Toronto series (MLB.com)

Adolis’ clutch effort wins Electric Play of the Week (MLB.com)

Rutschman set to make ‘22 debut on rehab assignment (MLB.com)

J-Rod, Kelenic let loose after back-to-back key hits (MLB.com)

Phils No. 3 prospect Painter fans 14, including 13 in a row (MLB.com)

