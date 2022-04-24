Talking Friars Ep. 154: NO(more)LA ‘til June

On Episode 154 of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, I discussed all that went on during the San Diego Padres first series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pierce Johnson and Luke Voit were put on the IL, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger came alive (of course) against the Padres pitching staff, the home plate umpires were an issue again, Yu Darvish somehow didn’t allow a run on Saturday after having 50 pitches through two innings, Sean Manaea and Clayton Kershaw dueled on Sunday afternoon, and Jurickson Profar is simply amazing right now.

EP. 154 OUT NOW: NO(more)LA ‘til June



-Startling/concerning offensive stats from this Dodgers vs Padres series

-Is it good to have Campusano on the big league roster?

-Next stretch of games is a big opportunity to get wins



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/KSeunU2015 — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 25, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!