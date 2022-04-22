 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres host Dodgers for first time in ‘22

The Padres’ biggest rivals are in town.

By Jeremy Brener
Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, MLB Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, April 22-24, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

The Padres put their four-game win streak on the line at home this weekend, taking on their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Julio Urias vs. Nick Martinez

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Yu Darvish

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Manaea

Projected Lineups

Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts, RF
  2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  3. Trea Turner, SS
  4. Max Muncy, 2B
  5. Justin Turner, DH
  6. Cody Bellinger, CF
  7. Will Smith, C
  8. Chris Taylor, LF
  9. Hanser Alberto, 3B

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  4. Luke Voit, DH
  5. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  6. Austin Nola, C
  7. Jurickson Profar, LF
  8. Wil Myers, RF
  9. CJ Abrams, SS

