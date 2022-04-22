Series preview: Padres host Dodgers for first time in ‘22

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

The Padres put their four-game win streak on the line at home this weekend, taking on their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Julio Urias vs. Nick Martinez

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Yu Darvish

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Manaea

Projected Lineups

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, 2B Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, LF Hanser Alberto, 3B

Padres