Series preview: Padres host Dodgers for first time in ‘22

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, April 22-24, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres put their four-game win streak on the line at home this weekend, taking on their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Julio Urias vs. Nick Martinez
Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Yu Darvish
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Clayton Kershaw vs. Sean Manaea
Projected Lineups
Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Trea Turner, SS
- Max Muncy, 2B
- Justin Turner, DH
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Will Smith, C
- Chris Taylor, LF
- Hanser Alberto, 3B
Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Luke Voit, DH
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Austin Nola, C
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Wil Myers, RF
- CJ Abrams, SS
