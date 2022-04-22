Good Morning San Diego - April 22, 2022

San Diego Padres News
‘I Get Down’: Tommy Pham Says He’d Fight Luke Voit Over Plate Collision During Padres-Reds Game (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB rumors: Yankees, Padres discussed Joey Gallo trade during spring training, per report (CBS Sports)
Column: Sound of opportunity born from Dodgers, Padres switch rings true for Matt Beaty (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jurickson Profar’s ‘beautiful’ start for Padres continues (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Yanks intentionally walk Miggy to spoil shot at 3,000 (MLB.com)
MLB’s ERA leader? This red-hot Miami righty (MLB.com)
Did Mancini make turn? O’s hot after out call at 1st (MLB.com)
The softest-hit 3B on record was a real doozy (MLB.com)
Each team’s potential future closer (MLB.com)
Cookie keeps Mets’ MLB-best rotation dealing (MLB.com)
‘We’re all hungry’: Hot start bodes well for A’s (MLB.com)
Bad to worse: Robert injured as White Sox swept (MLB.com)
A grade-ace performance by Gausman (MLB.com)
Loading comments...