 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - April 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, April 22, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

‘I Get Down’: Tommy Pham Says He’d Fight Luke Voit Over Plate Collision During Padres-Reds Game (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB rumors: Yankees, Padres discussed Joey Gallo trade during spring training, per report (CBS Sports)

Column: Sound of opportunity born from Dodgers, Padres switch rings true for Matt Beaty (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jurickson Profar’s ‘beautiful’ start for Padres continues (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Yanks intentionally walk Miggy to spoil shot at 3,000 (MLB.com)

MLB’s ERA leader? This red-hot Miami righty (MLB.com)

Did Mancini make turn? O’s hot after out call at 1st (MLB.com)

The softest-hit 3B on record was a real doozy (MLB.com)

Each team’s potential future closer (MLB.com)

Cookie keeps Mets’ MLB-best rotation dealing (MLB.com)

‘We’re all hungry’: Hot start bodes well for A’s (MLB.com)

Bad to worse: Robert injured as White Sox swept (MLB.com)

A grade-ace performance by Gausman (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...