Talking Friars Ep. 153: Don Orsillo Gets Disrespected + Padres Grades 14 Games In

Ben Fadden discusses what Bob Melvin said to Eric Hosmer after the front office ended up not trading him before Opening Day, why Jurickson Profar actually might be able to sustain what he’s doing at the plate offensively, how each group of players should be graded after 14 games, and the terrible thing the Boston Red Sox did to San Diego Padres TV announcer Don Orsillo that took away some of the attention from the late Jerry Remy last night.

Ep. 153: Don Orsillo Gets Disrespected

-Hosmer confirms what we thought about Tingler

-Profar offense breakdown

-Grading SD's position groups after 14 games (OF, INF, C, SP, RP)

-Dodgers vs Padres series prediction

