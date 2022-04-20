 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 152: Tommy Pham Acts Tough Against Luke Voit & the Padres

Padres sweep the series versus the lowly Reds!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars I discussed all that went on during the Cincinnati Reds trip to Petco Park to face the San Diego Padres including Tommy Pham turning into Barry Bonds (and I guess a Muay Thai fighter) against his former team, the history of former Padres tormenting them when they come back to play them, Manny Machado staying hot, numerous reporters around baseball trying to turn the Padres into villains, MacKenzie Gore’s second big league start, and more!

