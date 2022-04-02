 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 141: Reacting to Padres infielder Eric Hosmer NOT being traded to the New York Mets

The Padres clubhouse almost was about to look different on Saturday before a deal fell apart...

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

On tonight’s edition of Talking Friars, I discussed the news of the day. The San Diego Padres are not trading Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack, and Emilio Pagan to the New York Mets for Dominic Smith.

Some fans were mad at A.J. Preller for not improving his offer and some were just mad that Hosmer is still on the team. Give me your thoughts in the comments below!

