Talking Friars Ep. 141: Reacting to Padres infielder Eric Hosmer NOT being traded to the New York Mets

On tonight’s edition of Talking Friars, I discussed the news of the day. The San Diego Padres are not trading Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack, and Emilio Pagan to the New York Mets for Dominic Smith.
Some fans were mad at A.J. Preller for not improving his offer and some were just mad that Hosmer is still on the team. Give me your thoughts in the comments below!
Ep 141: Reacting to Padres NOT Trading Eric Hosmer to the Mets— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 3, 2022
-Why it didn't happen
-Why Dodgers seem to get superstars & Pads usually don't
-How much flexibility Preller would've had if Hosmer, Pagan, Paddack were dealt
