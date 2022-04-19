Good Morning San Diego - April 19, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres notes: Tommy Pham returns to Petco with Reds (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres on deck: Tommy Pham, Reds visiting Petco Park (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres pregame: Myers back, lineup mostly right vs. Reds rookie left-hander (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Minors: Weathers better in El Paso loss; Ferguson busy in Storm win (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
After emotional reunion, Freeman homers in 1st AB vs. Braves (MLB.com)
Watch this 5 times. Now tell us how he was safe (MLB.com)
The best slugger of the past 3 years is WAY under the radar (MLB.com)
Forever loved in Cali, Jansen makes return as Brave (MLB.com)
Yelich blasts fourth career slam for first HR of ‘22 (MLB.com)
Tatis has ‘a good day’ in return to light baseball activity (MLB.com)
The first Power Rankings of the regular season (MLB.com)
Suzuki, J-Ram scorch their way to weekly honors (MLB.com)
Cole happy — but not surprised — to see Yankees’ staff thriving (MLB.com)
