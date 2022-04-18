Padres reliever Austin Adams out at least six weeks with forearm strain

The San Diego Padres have started the year with injuries in their starting rotation and now they are suffering injuries in their bullpen. Drew Pomeranz and Luis Garcia both started the season on the IL and now Austin Adams is going to be out for at least six weeks, according to Bob Melvin.

Bob Melvin says Austin Adams has a forearm strain and will be shut down at least six weeks. Adams is expected to receive a PRP injection. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 18, 2022

Adams exited his April 12 relief appearance in San Francisco in a blowout loss due to this forearm injury. He will receive a PRP injection, which is supposed to help the healing process in his forearm. PRP injections don’t always work though and waiting out an arm injury can just delay a pitcher’s timetable to return, as the Padres have had experience with.

Dinelson Lamet decided to not have surgery after 2020 (biceps tightness) and he ended up getting hurt again (forearm inflammation) when he returned mid-season in 2021.

Adams so far this season made just two appearances and pitched a combined 2.1 innings, allowing no hits and no runs while walking three batters. This comes a season after Adams hit a record 24 batters in 65 relief appearances.