Talking Friars Ep. 151: MLB.com’s Jim Callis Talks Padres Farm System, Gore’s Ceiling, Abrams 1st Impressions, James Wood’s Amazing Potential

Ben Fadden is joined by MLB.com’s prospect guru Jim Callis to discuss what he has seen early on from San Diego Padres rookies MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams in the big leagues, if Abrams will move to the outfield, Kevin Kopps’ chances of impacting the Padres in 2022, Robert Hassell lll and Joshua Mears’ 2022 outlook, the great start James Wood has gotten out to this season and if he could exceed his expected major league timeline, Brent Rooker’s chances of being on the major league roster this year as a power threat, and if the Padres will have to trade Luis Campusano at some point while he is still under 24.

Ep. 151: @jimcallisMLB Talks #Padres System, Gore & Abrams Debuts, Wood's Potential

-Will Abrams be sent to Triple-A?

-Why isn't Rooker in SD?

-Will Pads be forced to make decision on Campusano's future soon?

-More!

