Good Morning San Diego - April 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, April 22, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Can the San Diego Padres turn around last year’s dysfunction and become a contender again? (ESPN.com)

How The Padres Trade Is Looking To Shape The Guardians Future (Sports Illustrated)

Column: Padres’ DH Luke Voit calls recent offensive struggles ‘pathetic’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

History And Victory: The San Diego Padres Get A Win And Set MLB Records In The Process (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Yankees’ Cortes throws first immaculate inning of ‘22 (MLB.com)

Another Dodgers ace? Heaney strikes out 11 (MLB.com)

A triple play so wild we’re not sure how to score it (MLB.com)

Brash’s day: No hits until 6th, 6 walks, 1st W (MLB.com)

Trout day to day after HBP on left hand (MLB.com)

Suzuki powers Cubs with 4th HR, uncanny patience (MLB.com)

The little-known story of an inspiring baseball upset (MLB.com)

Thanks to this pitch, Kershaw is still elite (MLB.com)

Fearless, reliable Manoah taking charge for Blue Jays (MLB.com)

