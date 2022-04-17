Talking Friars Ep. 150: Padres Home Opener Was a Fluke + Gore’s Debut Spoiled

I went live after Sunday night’s game to discuss all that went on during the San Diego Padres first home series of the year against the Atlanta Braves including MacKenzie Gore’s debut (breakdown included), what’s wrong with the offense, Wil Myers’ injury, Austin Adams possibly getting Tommy John surgery, and more! After that I previewed the Friars next series against Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds.

Ep. 150: #Padres Home Opener Was a Fluke + Gore's Debut Spoiled

-Thursday was magical but the rest of the series wasn't

-Rant on Tatis falling while playing soccer

-ARod: Don't get why SD wants Hoz gone

-CIN preview



