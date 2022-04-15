Talking Friars Ep. 149: Manny Goes NUTS + Padres 1st Week Takeaways with Ben Verlander

Ben Fadden sits down with Fox Sports Baseball Analyst Ben Verlander to discuss what was good and bad about the first week or so of the Padres season, how the Friars first home game of 2022 went, why Verlander did NOT have the Padres ranked in his top ten preseason power rankings, what he expects out of MacKenzie Gore, Manny Machado’s comments about wanting Eric Hosmer not to be traded, and more!

Ep. 149: Manny Goes NUTS + #Padres 1st Week Takeaways with @BenVerlander



-Manny would be really mad if Hosmer gets traded

-Machado's MVP/Abrams ROY chances

-Gore expectations

-Melvin already has great feel of SD

-& More!



