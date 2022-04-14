It’s officially MacKenzie Gore’s time tomorrow night!

As I discussed on today’s pregame show, the San Diego Padres have officially called up MacKenzie Gore to start Friday night’s game at home against the Atlanta Braves in place of Blake Snell, who was put on the 10-day IL to make room for the former #1 pitching prospect in baseball.

Snell likely will miss just one start due to his adductor strain since the team can retroactively push back the date of when they put him on the IL.

It’s official. Blake Snell is going on the IL.

And, oh, his replacement for Friday’s start is MacKenzie Gore. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 14, 2022

Gore was expected to start Friday ever since he was put on the taxi squad in San Francisco. The Padres, according to assistant GM Josh Stein, put Gore on the taxi squad during their past road trip so that he could work with Ruben Niebla as much as possible. Earlier today before the announcement, Stein told Coach Kentera on 97.3 The Fan that the speculation around Gore starting Friday was “pretty spot on”.

.@CoachKentera44 asked Padres Assistant GM Josh Stein about the speculation that MacKenzie Gore could make his MLB debut Friday against the Braves: pic.twitter.com/pQcJaodQ3A — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 14, 2022

Gore is coming off a great spring training and a five inning shutout in his first minor league start of the season.

