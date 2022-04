Series preview: Padres host Braves in Petco Park opener

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres face their first four-game set this weekend against the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Charlie Morton vs. Joe Musgrove

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Kyle Wright vs. TBD

Saturday, 1:05 p.m. PST

Ian Anderson vs. Nick Martinez

Sunday, 4:08 p.m. PST

Huascar Ynoa vs. Yu Darvish

Projected Lineups

Braves

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Eddie Rosario, RF Adam Duvall, CF Dansby Swanson, SS Alex Dickerson, DH Manny Piña, C

Padres