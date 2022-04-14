Good Morning San Diego - April 14, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres upset at Giants for bunting in blowout even though new MLB rule incentivizes running up score (CBS Sports)
Padres Daily: Darvish nightmare; Myers on mound; unwritten rules; Giants coach upset (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Giants’ Antoan Richardson: Padres’ coach’s words had ‘undertones of racism’ (San Francisco Chronicle)
Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres 2-1 (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Burnes picks up tab for fans, treats Brewers to ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Kershaw agrees with decision to pull him after 7 perfect innings (MLB.com)
Swing and (kind of) a miss: Kwan’s incredible streak ends (MLB.com)
Every pitcher to be removed during a no-hitter (MLB.com)
Antoan Richardson, Mike Shildt clear the air (MLB.com)
Watch Opening Week on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Webb’s gem points to Giants’ shutdown rotation (MLB.com)
Eloy fouls ball off ankle, leaves game (MLB.com)
‘It’s going to be a nice plane ride’: Marte walks it off (MLB.com)
