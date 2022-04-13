Talking Friars Ep. 148: Alex Cobb=Tom Seaver + Where’d The Padres Offense Go?

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I talked with fellow San Diego Padres fan Borna Nazari about the series loss to the Giants, the terrible umpiring job on Monday night, Alex Cobb and Logan Webb dominating in the last two games of the series, Wil Myers the pitcher, what we should expect out of MacKenzie Gore in his first big league start, Mike Schildt temporarily getting into some hot water, if A.J. Preller should be on the hot seat, and much more!

Ep 148 w/ @thehogwatch: Alex Cobb=Tom Seaver + Where'd The #Padres Offense Go?



-SF series recap

-Worried about Yu?

-Gore 1st start expectations

-Pen concerns

-Why Preller should be on the hot seat but isn't

-ATL preview



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE

— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 14, 2022

