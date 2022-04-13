Good Morning San Diego - April 13, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres pregame: April again kind to Hosmer, Javy Guerra DFA’d (San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego high school baseball players get Padres tickets, chance to honor Jackie Robinson (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres Daily: The new Nick; Profar’s reward (and his shoes); too many balls; mirror images (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Several Significant Additions Bolster San Diego Padres’ Roster (Forbes)
Rubio’s Coastal Grill Partners With San Diego Padres to Give Free Tacos For 2022 Season (Business Wire)
MLB News
Suzuki’s power (2 HRs!) propels Cubs to ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Pujols’ 1st HR since Cards return is vintage (MLB.com)
Ohtani is a RHP, a DH ... and an MD? (MLB.com)
Ranking 21 prospects traded in offseason (MLB.com)
Watch Opening Week on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Torkelson tallies his first Major League hit (MLB.com)
Here’s how Bass surprised former NPB teammate Ohtani (MLB.com)
Who Dey! Burrow tosses 1st pitch at GABP (MLB.com)
