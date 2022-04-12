MacKenzie Gore is with the Padres in San Francisco

Blake Snell wasn’t able to make his first scheduled start of the season on Sunday due to an adductor strain. This led to the question of if he will be back for his next scheduled start on Friday. We might have an answer to that question because MacKenzie Gore has a locker and is with the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park tonight.

MacKenzie Gore has a locker in the Padres’ clubhouse. There’ll be a vacancy in the San Diego rotation come Friday, when Blake Snell likely lands on the IL. Gore was the obvious choice to fill it. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 12, 2022

I gave my thoughts live to the news on tonight’s pregame show (22:10 mark) and part of my reaction was questioning why they’d bring him up today if he isn’t going to pitch until Friday (if he indeed starts on Friday). Bringing another reliever up to replace the recently DFA’d Javy Guerra, who would be available to pitch tonight, makes more sense than replacing Guerra with a starter.

Gore is coming off a five inning shutout in his minor league season debut where he didn’t walk anybody. Feel free to give your thoughts on Gore likely starting on Friday in the comments below!