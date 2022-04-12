Good Morning San Diego - April 12, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres notes: Catchers hitting; Crismatt steps up again (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Don Orsillo reveals favorite Padres moment ever (Friars on Base)
San Diego Padres home opener is just around the corner (Pacific San Diego)
San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: April 10 (MadFriars)
Twins Tyler (SF) and Taylor (SD) Rogers set for first MLB matchup (MLB.com)
San Diego Padres: Bob Melvin was right to pull aces vying for no-hitters (Call To The Pen)
Talking with ... Padres DH Luke Voit (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Rookie reaches base 15 times in first 4 games (MLB.com)
Phils use 5-run 8th to rally past rival Mets (MLB.com)
El Mago’s clutch two-run blast in eighth sinks Red Sox (MLB.com)
Patiño exits ‘22 debut after just 13 pitches (MLB.com)
Cashman revisits Judge talks, offseason moves (MLB.com)
Let’s overreact! Opening Weekend first impressions (MLB.com)
Baines thankful for second chance with new heart, kidney (MLB.com)
Loading comments...