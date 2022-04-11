Series preview: Padres head to the Bay to face Giants

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, April 11-13, 2022
Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles
The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants for the first time in 2022, hoping to capitalize on the team’s three-game win streak.
Here’s a look at what we can expect:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST
Nick Martinez vs. Alex Wood
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST
Yu Darvish vs. Alex Cobb
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST
Sean Manaea vs. Logan Webb
Projected Lineups
Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Luke Voit, DH
- Wil Myers, RF
- Austin Nola, C
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
Giants
- Mike Yastrzemski, RF
- Brandon Belt, 1B
- Darin Ruf, DH
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Wilmer Flores, 3B
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Steven Duggar, CF
- Joey Bart, C
