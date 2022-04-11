Series preview: Padres head to the Bay to face Giants

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, April 11-13, 2022

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants for the first time in 2022, hoping to capitalize on the team’s three-game win streak.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Nick Martinez vs. Alex Wood

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Alex Cobb

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Logan Webb

Projected Lineups

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Wil Myers, RF Austin Nola, C Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Giants