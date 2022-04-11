 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres head to the Bay to face Giants

Padres head to San Fran for three games.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, April 11-13, 2022

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants for the first time in 2022, hoping to capitalize on the team’s three-game win streak.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Nick Martinez vs. Alex Wood

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Alex Cobb

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Logan Webb

Projected Lineups

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  4. Luke Voit, DH
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Austin Nola, C
  7. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  8. Jurickson Profar, LF
  9. Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Giants

  1. Mike Yastrzemski, RF
  2. Brandon Belt, 1B
  3. Darin Ruf, DH
  4. Joc Pederson, LF
  5. Brandon Crawford, SS
  6. Wilmer Flores, 3B
  7. Thairo Estrada, 2B
  8. Steven Duggar, CF
  9. Joey Bart, C

